Barcelona's Fermin Lopez on arrival of Rodri: 'He will give us a lot!'

Fermin Lopez says he is excited for Rodri to join him at Barcelona and that he will be a huge boost to the current squad.

The 23-year-old discussed the imminent arrival of his Spain teammate in a new interview with Catalan newspaper Diari Ara.

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On Rodri, Lopez said: "He is a great player. Ballon d'Or winner and world champion. I have him as a teammate in the national team and he is the best center in the world. He will give us a lot.

Lopez missed out on the 2026 World Cup squad through injury and had to undergo surgery following a metatarsal fracture to his right foot back in May in a match against Real Betis.

But now, he's back to full fitness and is ready for the new season with Barca as Hansi Flick's side look to defend their La Liga title and look to go far in the Champions League.

He will now wear the number seven shirt, having given up his number 16 for Rodri.

Lopez continued: "The 7 is a number that I have always liked and that great players in our history have worn. Since it was vacant, I asked for it and I am very happy to wear it.

"I was a little sad to leave the 16 because I had a special fondness for it after these seasons in the first team, but I am convinced that it will be in good hands."

The midfielder was also asked about the potential arrival of Julian Alvarez, who has been constantly linked to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

He said: "I like him, he is a great player, but in the end he is an Atlético de Madrid player. I can't go into much more detail.

"I can only say that in our squad, the way we play, I think he would fit in very well, obviously.

While the rumours will continue with Alvarez, Rodri is set to be announced by Barcelona imminently in a £65 million deal from Manchester City.

However, after undergoing minor surgery on his back, the 30-year-old is not expected to feature until for the Catalan club until mid-September as he continues his recovery.