Real Madrid reignite interest in midfielder as possible Rodri alternative

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit after missing out on Rodri.

Jose Mourinho’s expected midfield overhaul was dealt a major blow following Rodri’s decision to join rivals Barcelona ahead of them.

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The Santiago Bernabeu had seemed like the most likely destination for the 30-year-old for the past 12-months, but he will now head to the Camp Nou for a reported €76.5 million.

Now, according to AS, Real Madrid are back in for Dutch youngster Smit, 20, who is said to be keen on securing a move away from AZ Alkmaar.

Alkmaar value Smit at €60 million and is being assisted by super-agent Jorge Mendes in his hunt for a new club.

Of course, Premier League clubs are also keen, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle previously linked, but the player would prefer a move to Spain.

It’s understood that Mourinho is keen on adding midfielders with a similar technical profile to new signing Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested.