Jose Mourinho’s expected midfield overhaul was dealt a major blow following Rodri’s decision to join rivals Barcelona ahead of them.
The Santiago Bernabeu had seemed like the most likely destination for the 30-year-old for the past 12-months, but he will now head to the Camp Nou for a reported €76.5 million.
Now, according to AS, Real Madrid are back in for Dutch youngster Smit, 20, who is said to be keen on securing a move away from AZ Alkmaar.
Alkmaar value Smit at €60 million and is being assisted by super-agent Jorge Mendes in his hunt for a new club.
Of course, Premier League clubs are also keen, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle previously linked, but the player would prefer a move to Spain.
It’s understood that Mourinho is keen on adding midfielders with a similar technical profile to new signing Bernardo Silva.
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested.