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Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Morocco pair Achraf Hakimi and Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Morocco pair Achraf Hakimi and Ayyoub Bouaddi.Profimedia

Manchester City are wasting no time in their battle to replace the outgoing Rodri after agreeing a transfer fee with Lille for Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti has confirmed the club are in exit talks with Bouaddi's representatives with the 18-year-old midfielder valued at €100M (£86M.5M) by the Ligue 1 side.

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As per the latest from BBC Sport, City have matched that figure with a firm offer, after the 18-year-old played a starring role for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Despite his age, Bouaddi has been a first team regular for the last two years a Lille, and he now looks ready to take another step up.

Talks are ongoing over a contract, with City willing to offer him a long-term deal, as part of a major push to bring him to Manchester before the end of August.

If the deal goes ahead for the suggested price, it will set a new record as the most expensive teenager involved in a Premier League transfer, and would place him fifth in the global teenage list - in behind Joao Felix, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande and Kylian Mbappe.

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Ligue 1Ayyoub BouaddiManchester CityLillePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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