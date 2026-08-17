World Cup winner Rodri has landed in Barcelona ahead of his proposed move from Man City.

The 30-year-old has spent the past seven seasons at Man City, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League, among others.

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Rodri’s future has been up in the air as his City contract entered its final year, however, with a move to Real Madrid seemingly the most likely outcome for most of it.

He has now agreed to join Hansi Flick’s reigning LaLiga champions for a reported €76.5 million, signing a four-year deal.

Rodri has now landed in Barcelona ahead of the expected announcement, and already outlined his ambition to bring the Champions League back to his new club.

"Playing for Barcelona is a dream. We're going for the Champions League and everything else that comes our way," he said.

The midfielder becomes the latest major figure to leave Man City this summer, following Pep Guardiola, John Stones, and Bernardo Silva out the door.