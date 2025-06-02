GKS Katowice activate buy-back clause to re-sign Brondby flop

Will not return to Denmark from loan, Mateusz Kowalczyk stays permanently in Katowice

GKS Katowice have exercised a buy-back clause from Brondby IF to sign Mateusz Kowalczyk after he spent a season-long loan spell at the club. The midfielder has signed a new contract until 2028.

In the summer of 2023, Brondby purchased the then 19-year-old Mateusz Kowalczyk for 1,5 million EUROs. However, Kowalczyk never lived up to expectations in the Copenhagen-club

After 47 minutes of playing time spread over three short appearances, he was sent on a season-long loan to GKS Katowice this summer.

Now he is moving permanently back to the Polish club, say Brondby on their website.

Brondby Football Director Benjamin Schmedes says:

"Mateusz is a young and talented player who was purchased a few seasons ago, but unfortunately he didn't turn into a regular for us in the starting line-up.

"On the other hand, Mateusz has had a really good season in Poland, where he has had plenty of playing time during his loan spell. Therefore, it also makes good sense that GKS Katowice has exercised their option to turn the loan deal into a permanent transfer, and we wish Mateusz all the best in his continued development at GKS Katowice", says Schmedes.

During his loan spell at GKS Katowice, Kowalczyk has been a regular and has played 32 games scoring three goals.