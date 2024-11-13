Lincoln thrash Man City in EFL Trophy

Manchester City’s youth side experienced a 5-0 defeat at Lincoln in the EFL Trophy.

The club’s Elite Development Squad was not able to keep up with senior pros in this game.

Freddie Draper got the first goal of the game, while Bailey Cadamarteri scored a second.

Then it was left to Rob Street to add another goal, while Zane Okoro and JJ McKiernan sealed the result.

League One outfit Lincoln are not to be taken lightly in the competition this season.