REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal

Christopher Vivell was the key man in Manchester United's deal for Sekou Kone.

The teenage midfielder was identified by Vivell, who has been working on a short-term deal at United as technical director, over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Manchester Evening News says the former Chelsea and RB Leipzig chief drove the deal for the Malian prospect, who arrived from local club Guidars FC.

Kone featured and impressed for United in last night's EFL Trophy defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The teen caught the eye before being forced off in the second-half with a knock.