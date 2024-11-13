Man Utd U21 boss Binnion says Kone is the next top talent at the club

Man Utd Under-21s boss Binnion says Kone is the next top talent at the club

Manchester United academy staff see Sekou Kone as a future first teamer at the club.

The Red Devils brought in the 18-year-old from Mali in the summer, but want to slowly integrate him into the first team picture.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kone did play in the EFL Trophy clash with League One Huddersfield Town in midweek, but had to come off with an injury.

Under-21s boss Travis Binnion stated: "He's a high potential player, there's no doubt about that, his games to this point have been 20 minutes at Sunderland in a game we were poor in, 45 minutes in a game where we were completely dominant in Under-19s.

"To have his third game and his first start tonight, at that level, I thought for 20 minutes he was excellent. Then they get a little bit of pressure on him, it gets a little bit harder, it just shows he is learning where he's at and it's no problem.

"He's shown more than enough in the three games to suggest that with time and with work he's got a real chance of being a really good player, but it's a high potential under-21 player with first-team potential, I don't think we can get too ahead of ourselves.

"He's come off injured tonight so will have to see the severity of that. He needs to get fit, stay fit, get a run of training and games and then we'll where he's at."