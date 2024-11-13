Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Ipswich striker Broadhead drops out of Wales squad; January move likely

Zack Oaten
Ipswich star Broadhead drops out of Wales squad due to injury woe with January move likely
Ipswich star Broadhead drops out of Wales squad due to injury woe with January move likelyAction Plus
Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead has dropped out of the Wales squad due to a groin injury this week.

Leeds United’s Charlie Crew replaces him as Wales prepare to face Türkiye away on Saturday and Iceland at home on the following Tuesday in two crucial Nations League clashes for the side. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Broadhead made 41 appearances for Town last season but has struggled with niggling injuries this season meaning he hasn’t started a single minute so far this campaign under manager Kieran McKenna. 

The striker has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window with Championship sides such as Sunderland interested in his services.

The Black Cats are currently top of the Championship and challenging for promotion this season.

Mentions
Football TransfersChampionshipBroadhead NathanIpswichSunderlandPremier League
Related Articles
Forest chasing two Sunderland stars who could be snapped up in January
Man Utd exploring deal for Sunderland teen Rigg
Lee confirms leaving Ipswich to take charge of Norwich U21s