Ipswich striker Broadhead drops out of Wales squad; January move likely

Ipswich star Broadhead drops out of Wales squad due to injury woe with January move likely

Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead has dropped out of the Wales squad due to a groin injury this week.

Leeds United’s Charlie Crew replaces him as Wales prepare to face Türkiye away on Saturday and Iceland at home on the following Tuesday in two crucial Nations League clashes for the side.

Broadhead made 41 appearances for Town last season but has struggled with niggling injuries this season meaning he hasn’t started a single minute so far this campaign under manager Kieran McKenna.

The striker has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window with Championship sides such as Sunderland interested in his services.

The Black Cats are currently top of the Championship and challenging for promotion this season.