REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United young talent Sekou Kone is edging closer to an academy debut.

The 18-year-old has joined from Mali club Guidars FC in the summer and is now at Carrington.

He trained with the first team this week, per Manchester Evening News, but will play with the academy sides for the moment.

Kone has also been given the no.42 shirt at Old Trafford for the moment, as the club does not want to put any pressure on him.

While he is highly rated and seen as a first teamer in the future, United want to give him time and space to settle in England.

If he does get any first team game time this term, it will likely come near the end of the season.

