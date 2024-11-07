Van Nistelrooy reveals Malacia Man Utd boost

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits Tyrell Malacia is closing in on a return to action.

The left-back has been out of the team since the better part of two years due to knee problems.

However, he has been in full training for some time and may now be fit enough to start matches.

"(All the injured players are) different cases, all of them," Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

"Tyrell is the furthest (along the road to recovery) in the moment – he's (been) part of team training for a couple of weeks now, full in team training, no restrictions.

"So it's good for him to plan game minutes, maybe in the Under-21s. We have to see."