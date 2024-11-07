Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans
Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions

Van Nistelrooy reveals Malacia Man Utd boost

Ansser Sadiq
Van Nistelrooy reveals Malacia Man Utd boost
Van Nistelrooy reveals Malacia Man Utd boostTribalfootball
Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits Tyrell Malacia is closing in on a return to action.

The left-back has been out of the team since the better part of two years due to knee problems.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has been in full training for some time and may now be fit enough to start matches.

"(All the injured players are) different cases, all of them," Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

"Tyrell is the furthest (along the road to recovery) in the moment – he's (been) part of team training for a couple of weeks now, full in team training, no restrictions.

"So it's good for him to plan game minutes, maybe in the Under-21s. We have to see."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalacia TyrellManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd caretaker boss Van Nistelrooy: Advice for Hojlund?
Man Utd plan move for Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Onana: Man Utd players will adjust to Amorim system