Cheltenham boss Flynn happy with Forest defender Norkett on debut

Cheltenham boss Micky Flynn was happy with Manni Norkett's debut in their EFL Trophy win against Newport.
The defender is on-loan from Nottingham Forest, having made the move to the City Ground a year ago from Manchester United.
Flynn said, "I thought he did all right, Manni, playing slightly out of position.
"We went to a 4-3-3 to start, with George (Miller) as well, slightly out, but it was more important to get minutes in the legs and get players up to speed, a little bit better fitness wise. It's about the overall picture.
"I think there is a lot more to come from us, provided we take on board the lessons, cut out the mistakes and show a work ethic day in day out to want to improve and play well for this football club."