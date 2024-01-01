DONE DEAL: Fleetwood sign Man Utd defender Bennett

Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett has signed for Fleetwood Town for the rest of the term.

The 20-year-old has not yet made his competitive debut for United’s first team.

Bennett has been out on loan before, spending time at Stockport in League Two last term.

Now he will get a chance to show what he can do for an even more competitive team.

He will be playing for former Premier League star Charlie Adam, who coaches Fleetwood.

They will be taking on AFC Wimbledon in League Two, while they currently sit in 11th place.