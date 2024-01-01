Tribal Football
AFC Wimbledon keeper Goodman confident of handling big stage at Newcastle in Cup clash

AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Owen Goodman is excited going to Newcastle United for tonight's Carabao Cup clash.

Goodman is on-loan at Plough Lane from Crystal Palace.

He told the London Evening Standard: “(Alexander) Isak, (Anthony) Gordon… These are players I would use on FIFA career mode. Isak was a wonderkid. It’s a bit crazy to think about.

“But I back my ability and feel one day I’ll be playing against those types of players every week. I can’t think of the occasion too much. My goal is to keep a clean sheet and be a difference maker for my team. I’ve shown that a few times this season already.

“When I retire, I’d like to say that I’ve played in the Premier League, maybe even European competition. That’s what I believe in. And I’d like to say I’ve played for my country by then as well.

“I’d want to have played 600 games, played in the Premier League, in Europe, international football, the World Cup maybe — and depending on the country, the Copa America or AFCON or the Euros.

“I’m English, can play for Canada, and my mum is Nigerian-born. My mum is always on to me about (picking) Nigeria.”

