Lopetegui gives West Ham update ahead of Liverpool challenge

Lopetegui gives squad update and says how he is "looking forward" to Liverpool challenge

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has discussed Wednesday's EFL Cup fixture against Liverpool and has given an update on who is available for the tie.

The Hammers manager discussed team injuries and who may be available for the clash on Wednesday and gave some positive news regarding squad fitness.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We don't have any new injuries. I think that today we will see that Niclas Füllkrug is better too.

"Yesterday he trained and today he will too. Then we will see his level, ahead of the game tomorrow.”

He was also questioned about Carlos Soler and Jean-Clair Todibo who could get their chance in a cup game which will see a lot of rotation.

“It's true we have a lot of new players, and some who are new to England, but we are one team.

"They are still adapting, but we're working for everyone to be able to contribute throughout the season.”

Liverpool will be a huge test for Lopetegui’s side especially after the loss to Chelsea at the weekend. He spoke on what a challenge it will be and the side's ambitions in the tournament.

“The most important thing is for all of them to face a tough match. We know we are going to play against the defending champions, and at Anfield, where it is always tough.

"It's going to be a big challenge, but we're looking forward to it.

“To do that we have to overcome Liverpool at Anfield. It's not an easy task, but we go there with that ambition for sure. We're going to try to be balanced, so we can compete at our best tomorrow.

"We're focused on the game tomorrow - the first aim for us now is Anfield, and we have to be 100 per cent concentrated on that.

"All of the squad have to be ready. I'm not going to tell you the line-up, but Łukasz Fabiański will play.”

Finally, he spoke on the Chelsea result which has left many questioning the start to the season.

“We've competed well in most of our games. Sometimes things happen in games.We need to focus on tomorrow now, and about competing against Liverpool. It's not an easy task, but we have to think it is possible and to go there thinking about winning

"I can learn from my mistakes. Mistakes are part of football, and you make them even when you win. We are working hard and we have big commitment from the players.

“For sure, we made mistakes, and that is part of football. As a coach, we make decisions, but we have to improve going forward.”