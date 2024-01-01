Liverpool boss Slot confirms Kelleher for West Ham Cup clash; explains Chiesa plans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start against West Ham in tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash.

Kelleher will continue as Alisson recovers from a knock.

“It’s sure that Caoimh will be in goal tomorrow,” said Slot this morning.

“Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight so let’s see if he manages to be there.

“But he will not be there tomorrow so Caoimh will be in goal tomorrow, that’s the one thing I know for sure at this moment.”

On the prospect of Fede Chiesa starting, Slot also stated: “I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes, he only played 25 now as a maximum in the last three, four, five months.

“I don’t think he played any friendlies at Juve as well.

“But he is able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see. There are many options we have. But he is able to start, in our opinion, but I don’t think he is able to play 90 at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

On rotations, he added: “Yeah, I want all of them to play – unfortunately that’s not possible because you can only name 11.

“But we will play with the best possible team and that can sometimes also mean that other players that have played a lot are maybe a bit more tired. So that means because the differences are so small, that I will select different players for this game.

“They will come in today and we will look at how fit they are, and then I will make the decision who is going to start and who isn’t.”