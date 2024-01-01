Maresca set to rotate his side in Carabao Cup clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will make wholesale changes to his team this week.

The Blues are set to take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup as they look to build on a recent run of wins.

Buoyed by a 3-0 success over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, Maresca will give fringe players a chance in midweek.

Asked if outcasts and youth players may get a chance, Maresca said: "Yes, they are going to be in the squad tomorrow.

"Some of them, we will see if they will start, but if not we will have them on the bench and see if we can give them some minutes.

It will be a chance, as we have done in the Uefa Conference League, so hopefully they can show a little bit themselves to get more minutes."