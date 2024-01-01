Chelsea's 2-goal Jackson: I just like helping my team

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson reflected on an ideal day for him and the team on Saturday.

The Blues were impressive in a 3-0 success over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Jackson scored twice in the first half and even got an assist for Cole Palmer’s goal.

“I like playing against any opponent when I’m helping the team!” Jackson said after the win to club media.

“That’s the most important thing for me, contributing to the team and as long as I’m doing that then it doesn’t matter about who we are playing against.

“It was a perfect day for me really. Scoring two goals and helping the team win a big London derby, I’m very happy.”