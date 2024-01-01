West Ham midfielder Edson blasted Enzo: I'll kill you outside!

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez blew his fuse with Enzo Fernandez during yesterday's 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

The frustrated Mexico international cleaned out Blues midfielder Cole Palmer in the second-half before verbally clashing with Enzo.

Ole says the pair exchange words, with Edson stating: "I'll wait for you... I'll kill you outside, and wherever you want."

Enzo replied: "Go ahead."

Edson was soon after substituted by West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui to avoid a red card.