Man Utd legend Rooney set for management return as Blackburn links grow

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to return to management as Blackburn search for a new manager.

Just four months after being sacked by Plymouth Argyle. Blackburn are reportedly considering the former striker as pressure mounts on boss Valerien Ismael. This is according to TalkSport, who state that the former Birmingham City, DC United and Derby County manager is to take the reins at Ewood Park.

Rooney was let go by Plymouth due to his 20 per cent winning record, having tasted victory just five times during his 25-game stint. EFL pundit Joe Jacobson shared his thoughts about a Rooney appointment at Rovers and revealed that he thinks it would be a risky move.

“The Wayne Rooney situation - I think people want to get him involved, because if he does do well, and it's Wayne Rooney, he can put bums on seats and he can create a whole kind of atmosphere around the place which other managers probably couldn't do.” Jacobson told FLW.

“But I also think that the way Blackburn have gone since John Eustace left and Valerien Ismael came in is - it's not been very good - they're a club that was for half a season in and around the playoffs and since then it's not done well.

“Wayne Rooney doesn't have the best record in his last couple of jobs in the Championship so it probably is a risk.”

Blackburn have won just one of their last eight matches under Ismael and have no chance at reaching the play-offs this season. Rooney is relatively new to management and is desperate to prove himself at a side such a Blackburn who many feel should be pushing for promotion.