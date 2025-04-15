Wayne Rooney linked with sensational managerial return

Man United legend Wayne Rooney has been linked with a sensational return to management after his disastrous spell with Plymouth Argyle.

The 39-year-old was given the boot at Plymouth back in December of last year having won just four games, drawn six, and lost 14.

Plymouth failed to bounce back from Rooney’s tenure, currently sitting at the very bottom of the Championship table with 40 points, three off safety.

Rooney has now been linked with a new job despite his less than impressive track record so far.

According to talkSPORT, Rooney is in the frame to replace under-pressure Valerien Ismael at Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn are yet to make a decision regarding Ismael’s future but it’s understood the board are disappointed with the season they’ve had.