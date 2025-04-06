Man Utd scouting Preston keeper Woodman

Manchester United are interested in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The Sun says United are seeking cover for Andre Onana next season, with Altay Bayindir set to move on.

Woodman, 28, has been scouted regularly by United this season in the Championship.

The shot-stopper is a former Newcastle keeper and also the son of ex-Premier League goalkeeper and coach Andy Woodman.

United are also watching Blackburn Rovers' keeper Aynsley Pears, the son of former United reserve keeper Stephen Pears.