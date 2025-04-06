Tribal Football
Most Read
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Remember the name: Man Utd whizkid hits double hat-trick against Leeds U18
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Liverpool emerge as 'serious contenders' to sign 23-goal striker

Man Utd scouting Preston keeper Woodman

Paul Vegas
Man Utd scouting Preston keeper Woodman
Man Utd scouting Preston keeper WoodmanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Thompson
Manchester United are interested in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The Sun says United are seeking cover for Andre Onana next season, with Altay Bayindir set to move on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Woodman, 28, has been scouted regularly by United this season in the Championship.

The shot-stopper is a former Newcastle keeper and also the son of ex-Premier League goalkeeper and coach Andy Woodman.

United are also watching Blackburn Rovers' keeper Aynsley Pears, the son of former United reserve keeper Stephen Pears.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeaguePears AynsleyManchester UnitedPrestonNewcastle UtdBlackburnFootball TransfersWoodman Frederick
Related Articles
Forest rejected £50M bid for star Swede Elanga
Newcastle planning Man Utd management raid
Newcastle target Trafford makes Premier League claim