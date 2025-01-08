Late Bergvall strike gives Tottenham edge over Liverpool in EFL Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur snatched a narrow 1-0 victory over EFL Cup holders, Liverpool, in the first leg of their semi-final meeting, claiming just a second clean sheet in 12 competitive matches.

A start for new signing Antonin Kinsky marked the second Spurs goalkeeping debut in a matter of days as Ange Postecoglou continued to manage a squad ravaged by injuries and suspensions.

Despite this, Tottenham made a positive start against the Premier League leaders, but after Radu Dragusin diverted a Son Heung-min effort goalwards, a lengthy delay killed off any momentum as Rodrigo Bentancur was concerningly stretchered off.

Mohamed Salah dragged a first-time strike wide midway through the half, yet this wasn’t a sign of things to come as a rather subdued first period played out thereafter.

An injury to Jarell Quansah left the sides with just two recognised centre-backs between them, but despite this, the teams went in goalless at the break.

Since taking charge in July 2023, the front-foot Postecoglou has yet to see a 0-0 in the Tottenham hot seat, and that looked set to continue when Alisson made an enormous individual error after the restart.

Hesitant on the ball, the visiting shot-stopper allowed Lucas Bergvall to pressure him off the ball in the area, leading to a Pedro Porro dinked attempt that floated mercifully wide.

Searching for attacking impetus Arne Slot made a triple change on the hour mark, introducing Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Trent Alexander Arnold, with the latter seeing his shot from a tight angle cleared off the line by Dragusin soon after.

With time ticking away, Dominic Solanke thought he’d timed his run to net the winner against his former side, but with VAR introduced to the competition for the semi-finals, referee Stuart Attwell announced the offside decision.

However, a relatively low-key affair saw a dramatic late twist as Solanke chased a long ball, laying off to Bergvall, who capped off an excellent performance by sweeping in his first goal for Tottenham.

That strike sealed a narrow win for the hosts, ending the Reds’ nine-match unbeaten run in this competition ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Anfield.

As a result, Spurs can afford to draw their second-leg fixture knowing they would be just one win away from ending a 17-year trophy drought dating back to their 2007/08 League Cup triumph.

Previously unbeaten away from home since April in all competitions (W12, D4), Liverpool have it all to do if they are to retain the trophy next month.