Tsimikas on Liverpool's goals this season: The team is clear, we want to win everything

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has revealed the squad's goals this season as they prepare to face Tottenham in the EFL Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday night.

The current holders of the EFL Cup are preparing to face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur in the capital. Tsimikas spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about how the Reds are aiming to win every trophy possible this season.

"Before it (Wembley) comes we have to win against a big opponent," Tsimikas said. "I think always when we play against them it's really tough.

"First of all, we have to win both games if we want to be at Wembley. I think they have very, very talented players and they play really really good football.

"Everybody is excited for this challenge but, first of all, we have to win the two games. Many years they (Tottenham) want to win a trophy and I think they will (do) everything to do that.

"As I say, it's a very, very hard opponent to play against, but this team showed many, many times that we are 100 per cent focused.

"The team is clear: we want to win everything. From the start of the season, we set our goals and the only thing we have to do is to go there, play our football and win the game."

Manager Arne Slot has kept his side in all competitions so far this season and Tsimikas believes expectations are higher than ever to end the season with a few more trophies in the cabinet as their impressive form continues.

"I think everybody who is playing football, the main aim is to win football matches and to win trophies. I think for everybody in this club the expectations are high. Always we want to win every single trophy we have ahead. The only thing we have to do is to play good football and to win football games.

"We are more than happy to celebrate all together and always we want to win trophies."

"That's the dream for every player – to lift trophies, play football games. And especially when you are in this football club, it's a privilege when you are healthy and you have the chance to show yourself and to play for this club in front of all these fans.

"The only goal is ahead – to win trophies and to be happy."