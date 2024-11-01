Kulusevski on Man City win: I love to play against the best because it's extra-motivating

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski openly admits that he loves to take on Manchester City.

Kulusevski and Spurs were successful in the Carabao Cup against the Citizens on Wednesday, winning 2-1 to move into the quarter finals.

They will now meet Manchester United, with Kulusevski having no fear of taking on top teams.

Kulusevski told the Mirror: "I knew I had to do something important as it's an amazing game to play against this team.

"I take it personally to play against City, I promised myself that I was going to have a good game and I think I did."

Kulusevski added: "It wasn't about Palace (loss in the previous game), no, it's just because it's City. I love to play against the best because it's extra-motivating.

"It's a personal thing, everybody that is close to me knows it and I knew that I was going to shine because I prepared for this game for a long time. I knew I had to perform and I did. I've played City away three times and scored three times. There is no fear. In fact, it's the complete opposite of fear.”