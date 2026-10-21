Iraola offers clear reason for Wirtz, Isak & Barcola omissions in Villarreal win

Liverpool clinched a third consecutive UEFA Champions League win of the campaign as they came from behind to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield.

Two early goals from Inigo Perez's team rocked the Reds, who rallied to pull level at 2-2 just before the break, before some key changes by Iraola at the break.

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Florian Wirtz was introduced on 46 minutes, and the German went on to score the winner, with Iraola's other £100M+ men Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak sent on late in the contest.

"I'm quite clear, with Alex Isak we couldn’t risk him.

"With Florian and Bradley it would've been their fourth start in 10 days, we played a game against Brentford that was physically very demanding.

"Florian has played three games consecutively very well, away at LASK, Brentford and here in the second half, he gives us a lot of control and he's a very dynamic player with and without the ball."

Liverpool are back in action at home to in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on October 25th.