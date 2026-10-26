Florian Wirtz unbothered by regular Liverpool criticism

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Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz.
Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz.Profimedia

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has shrugged off the importance he places on constant focus on his performances for Andoni Iraola's team.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from boyhood club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a reported £116M transfer fee.

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He managed just seven goals last season, plus ten assists, in his 58 games he played across all competitions.

His numbers have remain uninspiring at the start of 2026/27, with one goal and three assists, but the Germany international is not concerned by the regular focus.

"Maybe, I'm just an interesting guy," head said after the 2-0 Premier League weekend win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I just play my football, if people want to talk about me, or judge me, that's their job.

"I just focus on football."

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