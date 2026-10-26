Liverpool lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Xabi Alonso heads back to Anfield

Liverpool and Chelsea face off in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round on October 28th as Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time as Blues boss.

Both clubs changed managers over the summer, as Alonso made his first foray into Premier League management, and Andoni Iraola accepted Liverpool's offer to replace Arne Slot.

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The Reds have enjoyed a slightly better start to the Premier League season, with 15 points compared to Chelsea's 13, and the Blues lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham at the weekend.

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Both sides will rotate heavily, as Iraola and Alonso look to balance their squads ahead of a busy run of games, and there will be a youthful look to Liverpool's team.

Trey Nyoni, James McConnell, Rio Ngumoha and Lewis Koumas could all start with Reggie Watson and Estevao among the refreshed Chelsea options.

Liverpool v Chelsea predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Gomez, Jacquet, Tsimikas; Nyoni, McConnell, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Koumas, Barcola.

Chelsea XI: Penders; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; Gusto, Watson, Caidcedo, Chavarria; Estevao, Welbeck, Gittens.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick off time

Kick off at Anfield is set at 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Liverpool are the most successful club in EFL/Carabao Cup history - with 10 title wins - and they have reached three of the last five finals with two wins under Jurgen Klopp.