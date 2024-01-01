Glasner says Palace will take "Carabao Cup very seriously"

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has reiterated the importance of the League Cup.

The Premier League side are not taking the competition lightly as they seek silverware this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner knows that fans expect trophies and the domestic cups are a great chance to secure glory.

Per club media, he said: “I think it's our duty to take the Carabao Cup very seriously.

“We could see it was just Daniel Muñoz who was starting (against Leicester on Saturday), who played 90 minutes during the week (with Colombia). All other (international players) were on the bench, because both the Colombians came back on Thursday at four (PM) in the afternoon. Chris Richards and Matt Turner came back on Thursday in the morning.

“So, with the time difference, they also cut their break. We have them as starting options for the QPR game. That's important.

“We take it seriously, of course. We want to go in the next round. I mentioned after Norwich: we will play the Carabao Cup to win it. I don't know if it happens. But it's an all-or-nothing game, and like those games.”