Howe reveals Gordon is "is up and running" and will return to training very soon

Howe revealed Gordon is "is up and running" and will return to training very soon

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken in his recent press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Brentford.

The Magpies are in sixth place with 47 points and are only two points from fourth-placed Chelsea as they continue their hunt for European football. They host Brentford at St James' Park, and Howe first gave some important team news.

"(Sven Botman) is not too bad. He had a very minor operation to clean out a floating bone that was in his knee and was causing him some problem.

"The initial diagnosis was six to eight weeks but he has already got through two or three of those. So he is on the road, he is feeling good and fingers crossed, we will see him in May some time."

Howe then opened up on the reverse fixture which saw them lose 4-2 and saw six separate goal scorers, including Yoane Wissa and Alexander Isak.

"It was a very difficult day, that one. It was a catalyst for us in terms of regrouping and changing our season's momentum. We went on a really good winning run after that.

"We had some thorough analysis of that game. We know Brentford are a good team and we played them on our way to the Carabao Cup final as well and that was another tough game.

"Thomas (Frank) has done a really good job there. They are strong in set-pieces. Their away form is really strong now and they are a free-scoring side. So it will be very tough."

Winger Anthony Gordon is recovering from a hip injury which could keep him out for a few weeks and Howe revealed that he is set to return to training soon.

"He has a really nasty bruise in his thigh. But he is up and running. He hasn't trained with the group yet and we anticipate to do that in the next few days."

He then revealed their targets for the season after their Carabao Cup triumph and the following parade, which brought the city together.

"It has been a case of resetting and looking at our goals again in a different way. We need to put what happened against Liverpool to the back of our minds and now really focus on the future.

"We have enjoyed the break. We went to the Carabao Cup final knowing we had time to absorb what happened in that game. Thankfully, it was positive.

"But now we are ready to play again. That's what we do. We are still in the middle of the season. It's been a long break. but we have tried to navigate that as well as we can with all the emotion around the game we had. But we are focussed on the next match.

"We have 10 games and 10 great opportunities to try and turn our Premier League season into a memorable one like the cup final. We are looking forward to it and I am hopeful the lads are boosted and have renewed confidence."

Finally, he spoke on Fabian Schar's contract situation and revealed that a deal has already been agreed.

"To my knowledge, He will be signing his new contract imminently, if he has not already."