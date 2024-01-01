Cooper says he will try and fix Leicester's form as fans boo EFL Cup performance

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper admits he has to manage fan expectations.

The former Nottingham Forest manager is experiencing a baptism of fire after taking over from Enzo Maresca.

The Italian went to Chelsea this summer, with Cooper taking over at the newly promoted Foxes.

On negative fan chants in midweek in the Carabao Cup, Cooper stated: “You’re never too far away from a challenging time. Sometimes it’s far, sometimes it’s unfair. If you don’t like it, don't take these jobs. I accept that. I will always try to understand fans’ perspectives and my initial reaction is not to be too defensive and see why the feeling is the way it is, and then try to do something about it.

“Like everybody else, I’m never too far away from being questioned. I see it as a good opportunity to show the real me, to show how well I want to do here and how strong I am as a character, and how good I am as a coach. The mark of a strong leader is standing up to difficult times.

“We’re trying to thrive on the challenge of the Premier League. Nothing’s changed in terms of our preparation for Arsenal. We’ve got to keep building to get the results we want. I’ve never been more determined than I am. Every supporter’s reaction is authentic and they pay a lot of money. I’ll never get too high from praise nor too low from criticism.”