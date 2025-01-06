Tribal Football
Most Read
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off

Liverpool boss Slot defends Alexander-Arnold after Man Utd performance

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool boss Slot defends Alexander-Arnold after Man Utd performance
Liverpool boss Slot defends Alexander-Arnold after Man Utd performanceAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked if recent speculation affected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance levels.

The right-back was not at his very best in an intense game against Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the 2-2 draw at Anfield, Slot was asked if rumors about a move to Real Madrid had turned the defender’s head.

He stated; “I don’t believe in those things. I think nine out of 10 people will tell you it affected him but I am one of the 10 that tells you I don’t think that affected him. 

“What affected him was that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who are two starters for Portugal. Great, great, great players. 

“We have a fantastic player here with Diogo Jota and mostly he is not playing for Portugal. That tells you how much quality United have and if these players set themselves to a game, and that is what United once in a while do, then it is very difficult to play against them. 

“That is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than the rumours there were during the week. That’s my opinion and probably everybody will tell you it had to do with the rumours. My opinion is different.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentManchester UnitedLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: It feels like two points dropped
Liverpool captain Van Dijk admits after Man Utd draw: Could've been worse
Amorim on Liverpool draw: Everyone at Man Utd have been too comfortable