Liverpool boss Slot defends Alexander-Arnold after Man Utd performance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked if recent speculation affected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance levels.

The right-back was not at his very best in an intense game against Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 2-2 draw at Anfield, Slot was asked if rumors about a move to Real Madrid had turned the defender’s head.

He stated; “I don’t believe in those things. I think nine out of 10 people will tell you it affected him but I am one of the 10 that tells you I don’t think that affected him.

“What affected him was that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who are two starters for Portugal. Great, great, great players.

“We have a fantastic player here with Diogo Jota and mostly he is not playing for Portugal. That tells you how much quality United have and if these players set themselves to a game, and that is what United once in a while do, then it is very difficult to play against them.

“That is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than the rumours there were during the week. That’s my opinion and probably everybody will tell you it had to do with the rumours. My opinion is different.”