Andoni Iraola confirms No.1 call for Tottenham Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will rotate his squad for tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

Spurs land on Merseyside on the back of a poor start to the season with Liverpool still unbeaten under their new boss across all competitions so far in 2026/27.

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Alisson Becker has been unmoved as first choice in goal, but Iraola will offer deputy keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili a chance to impress n this game, after also hinting he tried to sign the Georgian during his time in charge of Bournemouth.

Iraola also confirmed Joe Gomez is back in full training and could be included in the matchday squad, but Conor Bradley is still a few weeks away from a return.

Rio Ngumoha is also expected to be handed a start with fringe names including Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns also in the reckoning as part of a refreshed starting XI at Anfield.