Pennant backs Florian Wirtz despite mixed form: You don’t see a lot of highlight reels...

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has backed Florian Wirtz despite his shaky form at the club.

Earlier this week, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said Wirtz “deserves a break” and stated “nowadays everything is about numbers, everyone tells players you have to assist, you have to score goals. For me, you have to help us play well.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola backed Wirtz as he stated that stats don’t matter if you are adding real quality to the side each week.

Wirtz as come up with seven goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances for Liverpool but has a single assists in 5 appearances during the current campaign.

As the German star continues in front of goal, Pennant spoke to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Casino about how Wirtz is unplayable.

"It’s funny with Wirtz, because you don’t see a lot of highlight reels in terms of his assists and goals, but what he does when you’re watching a game is the pre-assist - the free build-up, the nice touches to get someone running onto the ball, then setting up the pass for the goal.

“Those things matter, and I’m sure the manager can see that. He’s so tidy around the ball, on the ball, he hardly loses it and makes the right pass at the right time.

“I think you have to keep him in the number 10 role, because if he does get that confidence and he gets that momentum, if he strikes a partnership with Isak, if he strikes a partnership with Ekitike, that’s worth its weight in gold.

“I think he will be the number 10 because he is the best number 10 at the club. For me, you’ve got to play Isak, Wirtz, Gakpo and Barcola.

“Obviously, when Gakpo’s fit, you can either put him on the left or right. I’d probably prefer him on the right, and then Barcola on the left. But, yeah, I think those four really should play. It’ll be interesting to see when it all starts clicking together.”

Wirtz cost Liverpool around £125M and the club are still being patient with the former Bayer Leverkusen star who is just 23 years old and is growing into a player who can command Iraola's midfield in the near future.