Liverpool eye Premier League record deal after Rayan update

Liverpool could break the Premier League transfer record again next summer if Andoni Iraola moves for Bournemouth star Rayan.

The Brazil international joined the Cherries at the start of 2026, as part of a £25M deal from Vasco da Gama, and he went on to score five goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

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That form sealed a place in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with several clubs expressing transfer interest in him over the summer.

Bournemouth were able to resist those links, alongside offers for teammates Alex Scott and El Junior Kroupi, but 2027 could present a fresh challenge for Marco Rose.

Rayan's contract at Bournemouth includes a £120M release clause, which will become active from the end of the 2026/27 season, and Liverpool are considering the options on an offer.

Rose and the Bournemouth ownership will push for the clause to be paid in full to consider an exit, and it would be the third time Liverpool have spent over £100M on a player in the last two years, after bringing in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.