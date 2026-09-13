Iraola on Barcola's unique role in the Liverpool side as he hopes to be "more dangerous"

Andoni Iraola has explained that Bradley Barcola will play on both wings for Liverpool for the rest of the season.

Barcola departed Paris Saint-Germain with 39 goals and 35 assists in 152 appearances as he won the Champions League twice with the French giants.

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Liverpool spent big on the winger this summer, splashing out £123M on the 24 year old who penned a 5 year deal with the side after being convinced to make the move to Merseyside.

The Reds were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at Anfield as Barcola failed to make much of an impact once against under Iraola whose side look toothless in attack.

The result leaves Iraola unbeaten so far this term but fans are still waiting for Barcola to come out of his shell.

Speaking on the winger after the game, Iraola revealed that he his versatility will be utilised as he hopes he can make an impact on both the left and the right flank.

"I think I said it a lot of times, we have four wingers and probably before the season everyone would say we had more left wingers than right wingers because they've played more there.

“All the wingers will play on the right and play on the left, depending on the match-ups, depending where we think they are going to be more dangerous, depending sometimes on the defensive demands, depending what we feel, what we analyse.

“I think Bradley, I think everyone – the four of them – have already played both sides and it is going to be all the season like this.”

Barcola came off after 72 minutes, with Rio Ngumoha replacing him and having very little effect on the clash which leaves the side 6th in the table.