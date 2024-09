Leicester winger Marcal continues development with De Graafschap

Leicester City winger Wanya Marçal has joined De Graafschap.

Marcal has joined the Dutch club on-loan for the season.

The Portugal youth international made his senior debut with Leicester last season.

He is now continuing his development in the Eerste Divisie.

Marcal signed a long-term contract with the Foxes last season.