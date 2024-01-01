Leicester winger Marcal lays out exit plans

Leicester City winger Wanya Marcal hopes he can get a loan move away from the club.

The youngster wants to work on his talent and become a top class player in the coming years.

However, the 21-year-old knows that having only played eight times last term, he cannot afford another year of such limited minutes.

“Ideally, I’ll try to get a loan and get my name out there as much as possible,” Marcal said on the Ballers Mindset podcast.

“I know I can play men’s football and that’s what I need to do.

“I’m 21 now. I’m at that age where I need to develop. I need as much game-time as possible to make a name for myself, then I can come back to Leicester and stay in the team in the season after or the season after that.”