DONE DEAL: Ex-Leicester midfielder Praet joins Antwerp

Released Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet has joined Royal Antwerp.

After eight years away from Belgian football, Praet has now returned home.

The midfielder came off contract at the Foxes this summer.

"RAFC strengthens its midfield with Dennis Praet (30). He has signed a contract with De Bosuil for two seasons with an option for another," announced Antwerp.