Merthyr offered up to £6M to quit English pyramid for Cymru Premier

Football bosses in Wales have offered Merthyr Town a chance to join their top domestic league.

The Martyrs are in the English non-league and are considering moving back to the Welsh system.

Advertisement Advertisement

Welsh clubs being in England’s leagues is not unusual, as Swansea City, Cardiff City, Wrexham and Newport County are all based in the nation.

In a letter, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) stated that they would commit £2 million to the club.

That would go towards improving the infrastructure of Merthyr's Penydarren Park ground.

Through the securing of match funding from government bodies and local authorities, they could even double that figure, per the BBC.

And the FAW would also commit a further £2m over five years for other ground and club developments.