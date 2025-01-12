Southampton boss Juric insists he doesn't want to "rest players" for FA Cup clash

Southampton boss Ivan Juric says he'll field a competitive line-up against Swansea City in Sunday's FA Cup third round tie.

Juric, however, has admitted fitness issues going into the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The manager said, "I think the players are working hard and well and I think we have to find a way to be much more competitive. We’re working a lot to find our identity and we’ll see on Sunday how hard we’ve been working.

"For us (the FA Cup) is really important. We need the joy of playing good games. For us in this moment everything is important. I don’t want to rest (players). I have 17, 18 players, maybe more, who are competitive. I just want to win the game and then after the game I’ll think about Manchester (United) and Tottenham."

On if Armel Bella-Kotchap can feature today, Juric added: "We'll see."