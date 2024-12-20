Udinese coach Runjaic: We gifted game to Inter Milan

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic admitted frustration after their Coppa Italia defeat to Inter Milan.

Inter are into the quarterfinals after Thursday's 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani.

Runjaic said afterwards: "We gave a great gift to Inter, it shouldn't have happened. Then they scored with great class, but against teams like Inter you can't afford to make mistakes like this.

"Do I have to explain the ups and downs after this game? It's a process, I expected ups and downs, we will have them in the future too.

"We have to continue, trust our work and focus on the work, on the details, trying to learn from every game."