Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with Coppa win against Udinese

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left pleased after their Coppa Italia win against Udinese.

Inter are into the quarterfinals after Thursday's 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani, leaving Inzaghi pleased.

The performance:

"It's a round of 16, when I say I have 25 starters I really mean it. Every day I have to make choices, for the good of Inter. Today we gave a good sign, with a serious match in which we had everything to lose: the lads were very good at interpreting it from the first to the last minute."

"We've said it from the beginning, we know that there are and there will be difficulties, because there are so many commitments. However, I'm lucky to have a great working group and we have to continue like this, knowing that in four days we have to play again, then another on the 28th, then the Super Cup. These are excellent signs."

The team never seems to suffer.

"We improve every day, on Monday we won by a large margin but on Tuesday we analyzed it, because it was a great match but even there we could have done better in some situations. Tonight we found a worthy opponent, who came here to play an important match: I made eight changes compared to Monday and it didn't show. Udinese has important players and it showed, my team always remained focused and I'm very satisfied with tonight's match."

How important is it to have constant answers from the team?

"We are certainly running, but other teams are running too. The two you mentioned first, but I'm also thinking of Fiorentina, Lazio, Juventus, Bologna, Milan. I've always said that the championship would be open and not like the last two, there are pitfalls every day and you have to be good: it's not easy to recover energy. I always want to have players available, I'm alternating for that too: we have some problems at the back, we've been missing Acerbi and Pavard for a month who are important players. Tonight I asked Bastoni to make a sacrifice and he was very good, Bisseck, Darmian and De Vrij are also giving great guarantees."

Is the exchange between Taremi and Arnautovic instinct or work in training?

"They were very good, I think there is little of a scheme, apart from the conduction that Taremi has to do that we always tell him. But they were both very good, Taremi did very well and Arnautovic made a great movement. They are international players, they don't surprise me just like the performances of Lautaro, Thuram or Correa don't surprise me. They must continue like this, knowing that we have many games and they are all important for us."