Tether chief Ardoino offers support to Juventus after Coppa exit

Tether chief exec Paolo Ardoino has sought to rally support for Juventus after their Coppa Italia elimination by Empoli last night.

Tether have just bought into Juve over the past wee.

And after the Coppa exit, Ardoino posted to social media: "After last night, once again: MJGA (Make Juventus Great Again).

"We can and must do better. We must face this difficult period with both a deep spirit of cohesion and strong analytical ability.

"Ad Astra per Aspera..."