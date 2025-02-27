D'Aversa surprised by his Empoli players after Juventus Coppa shock

Empoli coach Roberto D'Aversa admits his players surprised him after their Coppa Italia victory over Juventus.

After the tie finished 1-1 in extra-time, Empoli defeated Juve on penalties to reach the Coppa semifinals.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The lads wrote a page in the history books for this club and we can use this for our Serie A future, because we’ve got a crucial game coming up this weekend in Genoa,” D’Aversa told Mediaset.

“We were coming off a heavy defeat, so I asked the lads to give a response with their pride and they went above and beyond that. We will enjoy this wonderful achievement, also considering there were three players who were products of our youth academy.

“I hope this will show the players that if they approach games with this attitude every time, then we will certainly achieve our objective.

“During the penalties, the lads were calm like veterans, despite there being so many youngsters in the side. It was a difficult moment and I won’t lie, I was not expecting this. Taking those penalties under the end with the Juventus ultras was all the more remarkable.

“We take this wonderful qualification, but also the confidence that the result will give us going forward.”