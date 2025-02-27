Tribal Football
Juventus keeper Perin on Coppa shock: A performance we should be ashamed of

Carlos Volcano
Juventus keeper Perin on Coppa shock: A performance we should be ashamed of
Juventus keeper Perin on Coppa shock: A performance we should be ashamed ofTribalfootball
Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin dubbed their Coppa Italia elimination by Empoli as shameful.

After the tie finished 1-1 following extra-time, Empoli won the resulting penalty shootout to reach the semifinals.

Perin told Mediaset afterwards: "We are probably missing this (leadership), the problem of the first half is not technical but of character and attitude. I don't know if the team was too charged, I don't think we underestimated the match because it would be even more serious.

"To enter Juventus' history you have to lift trophies, at the moment perhaps we are not up to par. I hope that this disappointment will make us bring out something more, starting with me.

"We played a first half that made us feel ashamed.

"It's a hard feeling to bear, but that's how it is. We lost tackles, second balls. We weren't good at understanding the importance of the match."

