‘The season doesn’t end here' - Simone Inzaghi rages at ref after Inter defeat

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was left furious with the officials after his side suffered a frustrating 1-0 Serie A defeat to Bologna on Sunday.

Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini scored in added time to earn his side a memorable win over the current Serie A champions.

Inter’s defeat has opened the door to Antonio Conte’s Napoli with both sides now level on points at the top of the table with 71 from their 33 games.

Speaking to the press after the game, Inzaghi points to one particular decision that be believes cost his side.

“There was tension over that last throw-in, which was taken 12-13 metres further forward from the original position,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“That is just an objective fact. Having said that, we still could’ve dealt better with the situation, as two of us went to jump and it should always be one.”

Referee Andrea Colombo sent off Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano and Inzaghi’s assistant manager Massimiliano Farris for two separate touchline incidents during the game.