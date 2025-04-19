Tardelli: I see '82 spirit in this Inter Milan team

Italy World Cup winner Marco Tardelli admits he's excited watching Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan this season.

Inter are into the Champions League semifinals, when they will face Barcelona.

Tardelli told La Stampa: "Watching Inter play against Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals brought to mind an unforgettable period that is very dear to me: the 1982 World Cup, in which at a certain point, after beating Brazil, we began to feel unbeatable, unbreakable and ready for any kind of battle, against everyone and everything.

"We were different, changed in our faces, in our eyes, in our gaze, with the certainty of always having a teammate close by ready to help us.

"That's exactly what I felt in those mythical moments and what I see now in the eyes and spirit of the Inter boys.

"Only arrogance and presumption could change the course of history, but I don't see these two attitudes in Simone Inzaghi's team."