Inter Milan striker Arnautovic delighted scoring in Coppa win against Udinese

Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic was delighted with his goal in their Coppa Italia victory over Udinese.

Arnautovic struck to help Inter reach the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

He told Mediaset afterwards: "Happy? Yes, first for the victory, (fellow goalscorer Kristjan) Asllani and I spent a lot of time on the bench, today the first joy was playing, but who scores is not important.

"The most important thing is having won and having gone to the quarter-finals.

"My teammates always give me that motivation to do everything for Inter. Of course, this period hasn't been easy even in my private life with some difficult situations for me, but I want to give everything for Inter, everyone knows that I love it."