Lazio coach Baroni "sorry" after Inter Milan Coppa defeat

Lazio coach Marco Baroni admits there's disappointment after their Coppa Italia defeat to Inter Milan.

Inter won 2-0 via goals from Marko Arnautovic and Hakan Calhanolgu (penalty).

“We are sorry, Inter went through. What was missing in our performance was the goal,” Baroni told Sport Mediaset.

“We need to stay calm and keep looking for it, with greater conviction in the final third.

“We always look ahead, focusing on work and the growth of our players. We know our path, and we are confident that we can compete until the very end. We must do it for ourselves and for our fans. We won’t give up an inch."

He said of the players: “I have great faith in them and in the rest of the team, we all need to help each other. I leave this match feeling strengthened, but also incredibly disappointed because we really wanted to go through. We will bounce back, as we always have.”