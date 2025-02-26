Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa

Lazio coach Baroni "sorry" after Inter Milan Coppa defeat

Carlos Volcano
Lazio coach Baroni "sorry" after Inter Milan Coppa defeat
Lazio coach Baroni "sorry" after Inter Milan Coppa defeatTribalfootball
Lazio coach Marco Baroni admits there's disappointment after their Coppa Italia defeat to Inter Milan.

Inter won 2-0 via goals from Marko Arnautovic and Hakan Calhanolgu (penalty).

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are sorry, Inter went through. What was missing in our performance was the goal,” Baroni told Sport Mediaset.

“We need to stay calm and keep looking for it, with greater conviction in the final third.

“We always look ahead, focusing on work and the growth of our players. We know our path, and we are confident that we can compete until the very end. We must do it for ourselves and for our fans. We won’t give up an inch."

He said of the players: “I have great faith in them and in the rest of the team, we all need to help each other. I leave this match feeling strengthened, but also incredibly disappointed because we really wanted to go through. We will bounce back, as we always have.”

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie AInterLazio
Related Articles
Inter set up Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan after gutsy win over Lazio
Stamaccioni: Como coach Cesc has Conte, Mourinho qualities
Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at Lazio